Trinamool Announces Rally At Brigade Parade Ground In Kolkata On March 10

The Trinamool Congress will hold a massive rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on March 10. The Jana Garjana Sabha was announced amid a huge political storm in the state over the allegations of land theft and sexual exploitation against a local party leader in south Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

The party's decision also came after the BJP plan to hold back-to-back rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state on March 1, 2 and 6.

PM Modi will hold a rally at Arambagh in Hooghly district on March 1, Krishnanagar in Nadia district on March 2 and Barasat in North 24 Parganas district on March 6. Sandeshkhali is located on the southern fringes of North 24 Parganas.

"Mamata Banerjee will be the main speaker on March 10,"

Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee told reporters. "On March 10, it will be only teaser. The movie will be shown during polls," he added.

"Anyone who wants to join are welcome to support the people's cause, but we are not reaching out to anyone especially for the rally," Abhishek Banerjee said.

"This Jana Garjana rally is for the people to highlight their plight because Centre has stopped the money of the people. More than 730 days have passed since the BJP government at the Centre has stopped all funds," he alleged.

The Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata has hosted some of the biggest political rallies in history of Indian and Bengal politics.

In its heydays, the CPM used to hold massive political rallies on the ground. Holding a rally at the spot is seen as a show of strength for any political party.

In 2021, at the onset of the election campaign, PM Modi had held a massive rally at the Brigade Parade Ground as a show of strength.

The Trinamool Congress rally will highlight the party's allegations that the Centre is denying Bengal its rightful dues – under the MNREGA scheme, PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana), schemes for rural roads and the National Health Mission.

The rally will also focus on what it calls action against high-handedness by outsiders.

Mr Banerjee shared a poster announcing the rally with the caption "Khela Hobe".

"Khela Hobe", meaning "Game On" was derived from the popular campaign song of the Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2021 state election.