Telugu Filmmaker Apologises For Remark On Actor's Body, She Backs Him Too

Telugu filmmaker Trinadha Rao Nakkina has apologised amid the massive row over his remarks on actor Anshu at the launch of his upcoming film Mazaaka.

At the teaser launch in Hyderabad, Mr Rao said she had asked Anshu, who is returning to movie after 20 years, to gain weight for the role in Mazaka. "When she came as a heroine in a movie, I could not believe it. Is she still like that? She is thin now, I only asked her to eat some food and gain weight because it is not enough for Telugu (audience). Everything should be in big sizes. It's okay. She has improved a bit, she will improve more," he said.

Referring to her 2002 movie Manmadhudu, Mr Rao said everyone who saw Anshu in that film thought she looked like a "laddoo" and he and others watched the movie several times to see her.

The actor had taken a break from movies and is returning to the screen about two decades later.

Mr Rao's remarks were widely criticised, with social media users describing them as "cheap", "sexist" and in poor taste.

Amid the controversy, Mr Rao released a video and apologised for the remarks. "My comments in the Mazaka teaser release were not intentional, and I only did it to make everyone laugh. But because several women are hurt, I apologise unconditionally for those comments," he said.

The actor Anshu backed Mr Rao and said his words may have been taken out of context. "I know there were some stories out with regard to Trinath Garu's comments. I really want to assure you all that he is the loveliest man on the planet, he really is, and I believe his words may have been taken out of context. He has treated me as a member of his family. I have worked on this movie for 60 days and I have been given nothing but respect, love and lots of good wishes."

"So please everybody, we can put this to bed because I am so excited for the movie and I feel we should all watch the film for the right reasons. Trinath sir has been an absolute pleasure to work with. I could not have asked for a better director to bring me back to the Telugu film industry," she said in a video message.

The actor said she was very grateful to Mr Rao for guiding her. "I have nothing but love and gratitude for him and the entire team."