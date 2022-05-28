Tried To Build India Bapu, Sardar Patel Dreamt Of: PM On 8 Years In Power

PM Modi said the NDA government has given a new impetus to India's development.

Highlighting the welfare works done by the BJP government at the Centre in the past eight years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that during this period the government did not do anything even by mistake that would make the citizens bow their head.

PM Modi on Saturday inaugurated the newly built Matushri KDP Multispecialty Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot.

Addressing an event, the Prime Minister said, "The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is completing eight years of service to the nation. Over the years, we have given top priority to service to the poor, good governance and welfare of the poor. Following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, we have given a new impetus to the development of the country."

"These are your sanskaras, sanskaras of this holy land of revered Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) and Sardar Patel that in 8 years no such a thing was done even by mistake so that any citizen of the country has to bow his head. No stone was left unturned in the service of the motherland," he said.

PM Modi said the government is running a campaign to make the facilities 100 per cent accessible to the citizens. He emphasised that there is no scope for corruption and discrimination ends when the goal is to provide facilities to every citizen.

"In eight years, we made honest efforts to build India of the dreams of Bapu and Sardar Patel. Bapu wanted an India that would empower the poor, Dalits, tribals and women; where hygiene and health become a way of life; whose economic system has indigenous solutions," said the Prime Minister.

"When people's efforts connect with government efforts, our strength to serve increases. This modern hospital (KDP Multispecialty Hospital) in Rajkot is a major example for this," he said.

Earlier today, PM Modi also inspected the newly built multispeciality hospital in Rajkot which is managed by the Shree Patel Seva Samaj.

Later in the day, PM Modi will attend a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, where he will also inaugurate a nano urea (liquid) plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol at a cost of around Rs 175 crore.

The ultramodern nano fertilizer plant has been established keeping in mind the increase in crop yield through the use of nano urea.

