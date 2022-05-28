PM Modi Inaugurates Multi-Specialty Hospital In Gujarat

Gujarat: PM Modi inspected the multi-specialty hospital in Atkot, Rajkot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the newly built Matushri KDP Multispecialty Hospital in Rajkot.

PM Modi also inspected the multi-specialty hospital in Atkot, Rajkot.

Matushri KDP Multispecialty Hospital, which is managed by Shree Patel Seva Samaj, will make available high-end medical equipment and provide world-class healthcare facilities to the people of the region.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will attend a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, where he will also inaugurate a nano urea (liquid) plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol at a cost of around Rs 175 crore.

The ultramodern nano fertilizer plant has been established keeping in mind the increase in crop yield through the use of nano urea. The Plant will produce about 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)