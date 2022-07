Tributes Paid To Army Dog 'Axel' Killed In Terrorist Encounter In Kashmir

A wreath laying ceremony for Axel was held on Sunday.

Army personnel on Sunday thanked Axel - an army dog who died during an anti-terrorist operation in Baramulla district - for his services as they bid adieu to their canine friend.

"Thank you for your Service Axel", Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted alongside a file photo of the Army Dog.

"Chinar Corps salutes the valour & sacrifice of Army Dog No 74B7 AXEL (Aslt Canine) who laid down his life in the line of duty in Op Wanigam Bala, Baramulla on 30 July 22," the army said in a tweet.

A wreath laying ceremony was held on Sunday for the fallen canine who was part of the 26 Army Dog Unit and carried the number '74B7' during its service.

Besides Axel, an unidentified terrorist was killed in the encounter at Wanigam Bala in Kreeri on Saturday in which two security personnel also sustained injuries.

