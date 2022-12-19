Tribal Girl Kidnapped By 4 Men In Madhya Pradesh, Given Insecticide, Dies

The girl child of a Falia tribal family had gone missing since Saturday night. (Representational)

A minor girl belonging to Falia tribe of Jawar, Madhya Pradesh who was abducted by four men and given insecticide, died during treatment in the hospital, the police said today.

The girl child of a Falia tribal family had gone missing since Saturday night. After searching for the entire day on Sunday when she was not found anywhere, her relatives went to Jawar police station late in the evening to lodge a missing report, the police said.

On the same day, the police found a girl lying unconscious near a field. Foam was coming out of her mouth. The girl was rushed to the hospital, the police said.

Khandwa SP, Vivek Singh said that the minor girl in her statement said that four miscreants made her drink insecticide after which she fell unconscious. The victim was not able to identify any of the accused as they wore masks.

The police are investigating the matter and will take action against all the accused involved in this case, said the SP.

