Trial Against TTV Dhinakaran Stayed In AIADMK Symbol Bribery Case

The high court in its interim order stayed the trial court proceedings against Mr Dhinakaran and listed the matter for further hearing on March 20.

All India | | Updated: March 08, 2019 15:03 IST
TTV Dhinakaran won the by-elections held in Radha Krishnan Nagar Assembly constituency in December, 2017.


New Delhi: 

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the trial against former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran in the ''two leaves'' party symbol bribery case.

Justice Sunil Gaur also sought response of the Delhi Police on Mr Dhinakaran's plea challenging framing of charges against him by the trial court for the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence in the case.

In 2017, Delhi Police''s crime branch filed a charge sheet alleging that alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar had conspired with Mr Dhinakaran and others to bribe poll panel officials to get the two leaves symbol for Sasikala-led AIADMK faction.

Mr Dhinakaran won the by-elections held in Radha Krishnan Nagar Assembly constituency in December, 2017, under the ''pressure cooker'' symbol with a margin of over 40,000 votes.

