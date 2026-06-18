Trekking To Celebrate Birthday, Man Dies After Falling Into Lonavala Gorge

A 24-year-old man, Ketan Vishal Agarwal, has died after falling into a deep gorge at Lonavala's Lohagad Fort while on a trekking trip to celebrate his birthday.

Agarwal was a resident of Lodha Belmondo Society in Gahunje.

Reports indicate that the tragedy occurred when he lost his balance due to the damp, slippery surface at the site.

Following the incident, rescue teams and local police arrived at the location to initiate a search and rescue operation.

He had sustained fatal injuries and when taken to the hospital, was declared dead.

