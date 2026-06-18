Trekking To Celebrate Birthday, Man Dies After Falling Into Lonavala Gorge

Agarwal was aresident of Lodha Belmondo Society in Gahunje.
- A 24-year-old man died after falling into a gorge at Lonavala's Lohagad Fort
- The victim, Ketan Vishal Agarwal, was celebrating his birthday on a trek
- Agarwal was a resident of Lodha Belmondo Society in Gahunje
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
Pune:
He had sustained fatal injuries and when taken to the hospital, was declared dead.
A 24-year-old man, Ketan Vishal Agarwal, has died after falling into a deep gorge at Lonavala's Lohagad Fort while on a trekking trip to celebrate his birthday.
Agarwal was a resident of Lodha Belmondo Society in Gahunje.
Reports indicate that the tragedy occurred when he lost his balance due to the damp, slippery surface at the site.
Following the incident, rescue teams and local police arrived at the location to initiate a search and rescue operation.
He had sustained fatal injuries and when taken to the hospital, was declared dead.
Show full article
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world