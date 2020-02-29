'Treating Me Like Terrorist': Azam Khan En Route To Court In Forgery Case

Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam were sent to seven-day custody

Lok Sabha MP from Rampur and senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who was taken from Sitapur jail to Rampur today for hearing in a forgery case, alleged he was "being treated like a terrorist".

"They are treating me like a terrorist," Mr Khan told reporters from inside a police van while he was being taken to Rampur.

Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam were sent to seven-day judicial custody in a forgery case after they surrendered in a Rampur court on Wednesday.

The court kept the matter for hearing on March 2.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly also revoked the assembly membership of Azam Khan and declared his Suar seat in Rampur district vacant on Thursday.

Over 80 cases have been filed against Azam Khan, many of which are about land encroachment, by Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Azam Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister, is the university's chancellor.