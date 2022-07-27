'Treated As Criminals': Rahul Gandhi On Woman MP Claiming Cops Tore Clothes

Rahul Gandhi said that the treatment was "unparliamentary". (File)

Rahul Gandhi said that public representatives were being treated "like criminals" on Wednesday, referring to a woman Congress MP's claim that her clothes were torn while being detained by the police during the party's protest against alleged misuse of investigative agencies.

Congress MP Jyothimani posted a video of herself being taken in a police bus.

"Is this how a Lok Sabha member should be treated," she asked in the video pointing to her torn clothes.

Hon speaker @ombirlakota ji,we haven't done anything to brought down d dignity of d house except raising d issue of Prise rise & GST.But we are suspended. Is this d way women MP's r treated repeatedly? Don't we deserve d dignity?It wl not deter us.But its shameful to all of us. pic.twitter.com/12fZCI0GuF — Jothimani (@jothims) July 27, 2022

Tagging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in a tweet, Jyothimani said they have not done anything to bring down the dignity of the house except raising issues of prise rise and GST.

"But we are suspended. Is this the way women MP's are treated repeatedly? ... Don't we deserve the dignity? It will not deter us. But its shameful to all of us," she asked.

Tagging Jyothimani's video, Rahul Gandhi said public representatives, who put the sufferings of the citizens of the country on the table of Parliament, are being treated "like criminals".

"Actually this is 'unparliamentary'," he said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared Jyothimani's video on Twitter and said, "Mr. Prime Minister, these MPs have been elected by the people. Questions on the issues of inflation, unemployment are the questions of the public."

"Tearing the clothes of women MPs for asking questions, dragging them is extreme cruelty. In a democracy, you have to listen to questions on issues. Why are you so scared of questions?" she said.

