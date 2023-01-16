Transgender Person Murdered By Friend, His Associate In Delhi: Cops

A 22-year-old transgender person was allegedly stabbed to death, police said. (File)

A 22-year-old transgender person was allegedly stabbed to death by a male friend and his associate in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony area, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Himanshu Kumar, 20, and his aide Sonu Kumar, 21, committed the alleged crime after the victim threatened to disclose their relationship to his father if he refused to pay up, they added.

The incident took place at the victim's flat at Hari Nagar in Ashram on January 10.

The duo was arrested from their residences with the help of call records and footage from CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene.

According to the police, Himanshu was an old friend of the victim and frequently visited the flat. He hatched a conspiracy to eliminate the victim after he was allegedly threatened with their relationship being disclosed if he refused to pay up.

He convinced Sonu, an employee at his father's spare parts shop, to commit the crime and promised to give him a good mobile phone, a senior police officer said.

Himanshu is pursuing his a graduation degree, the police said.

