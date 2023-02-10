Transfer Of 10 High Court Judges Under Process: Law Ministry

The statements were made by the law ministry in Parliament. (File)

The Ministry of Law and Justice, while responding to queries in Parliament on Friday, stated that proposals for the transfer of 10 High Court Judges are under various stages of processing.

Judges of High Courts are transferred as per the procedure laid down in the Memorandum of Procedure prepared in 1998 pursuant to the Supreme Court, the Ministry said in its reply in Parliament.

The response of the Law and Justice Ministry came in the Lok Sabha while responding to questions raised by Member of Parliament AKP Chinraj which sought the details of Supreme Court collegium recommendations on the transfer of High Court judges that are pending with the Government and the timeline to be followed as per the updated memorandum of procedure for Supreme Court collegium recommendations.

The Central government on Friday also notified the appointments of two more judges to the Supreme Court of India. The Government issued a notification of the appointment of Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Aravind Kumar as Judges of the Supreme Court.

Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted stating, "As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. My best to them. 1.Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC. 2.Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC."

With their appointment, the Supreme Court will have full working strength of 34 judges.

The Supreme Court Collegium had on January 31, recommended the names of Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arvind Kumar for elevation as Judges to Supreme Court.

While recommending their names, the Collegium also gave a detailed explanation of the parameters discussed. It stated that the elevation of Justice Rajesh Bindal was a unanimous decision of all Collegium members, while Justice Aravind Kumar's name had the nod of all members except Justice KM Joseph.

The SC Collegium comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud along with justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, K.M. Joseph, M.R. Shah, Ajay Rastogi and Sanjiv Khanna made the recommendation.

