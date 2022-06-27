'Traitors Never Win': Aaditya Thackeray On Sena Rebels After Court Hearing

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday threw another dare at rebel Shiv Sena leaders to come face to face and tell him what's wrong with the government. The government and the party, led by Aaditya Thackeray's father Uddhav Thackeray, are facing a mutiny by senior leader Eknath Shinde's faction and nearly 40 of the 55 Sena MLAs.

Aaditya Thackeray called the Shinde camp "traitors, not rebels", and said, "Those who betray... they never win. We are confident of and are getting a lot of love." His comments came as the political slugfest reached the Supreme Court, which will next hear the matter on July 11.

Asked specifically about minister Uday Samant joining the Shinde camp in a hotel in Guwahati, Assam, Mr Thackeray said, "It is his decision, but he will come before us someday. He will have to look us in the eye someday."

#WATCH | "We are confident of winning. We have all love with us. Those who betray don't win. Those who run away don't win," says Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray when asked how confident is he that the MVA govt won't fall. pic.twitter.com/CCg2SZhjJO — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

The rebel faction has termed Shiv Sena's alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress "unnatural", demanding that the party, founded by Balasaheb Thackeray, restore its alliance with the BJP as they have a shared ideology of Hindutva. Team Thackeray has rubbished the ideology claim and said the rebellion is scripted by the BJP which leads the government at the Centre.

"Those who ran away from here and are calling themselves rebels, if they wanted to rebel, they should've done it here. They should've resigned and contested elections," Aaditya Thackeray told reporters in his assembly constituency of Worli in Mumbai, where he met beneficiaries of a government housing scheme.

He refused to directly comment on proceedings in the Supreme Court, which refused to put a stay on a possible "floor test" or vote in the assembly. "The second floor test will be when they (rebels) sit before me, look me in the eye and say what we (part or government) did wrong," Mr Thackeray said.