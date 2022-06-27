Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray Aide, Gets Enforcement Directorate Summons

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, among the most vociferous backers of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid a revolt in the party, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai for questioning tomorrow in a case of alleged money laundering.

Team Thackeray has been saying that the mutiny led by Eknath Shinde is a result of "pressure of ED, CBI and other central agencies".

The ED had in April attached Sanjay Raut's properties in connection with the Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam case. Mr Raut had said then, "I am not the one who will get scared. Seize my property, shoot me, or send me to jail, Sanjay Raut is Balasaheb Thackeray's follower and a Shiv Sainik."

Two months on, as several Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled and sought a breakup of the Sena's alliance with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Mr Raut accused them of acting on the directions of Centre's ruling BJP. The rebels have insisted that the Sena should go back to its "natural" alliance with the BJP, citing a shared Hindutva ideology.

Mr Raut, a member of the Rajya Sabha, said last week that the ED under the central government was misused against the Sena. "Even we have ED pressure but we will continue to stand with Uddhav Thackeray," he told reporters last Thursday.

"He who leaves the party under ED pressure is not a true Balasaheb bhakt. We're true Balasaheb bhakts," Mr Raut had further said, pledging allegiance to Uddhav Thackeray's father and party founder Bal Thackeray. Rebel Eknath Shinde too has cited Bal Thackeray as his guiding light.

