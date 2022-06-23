Sanjay Raut on Shiv Sena Rebellion: 'He Who Leaves Under ED Pressure Not True Balasaheb Bhakt'

Even as Uddhav Thackeray's government in Maharashtra appeared to be on shaky ground, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed that the party is still strong and that the rebels were not true "bhakts" (devotees) of Bal Thackeray, the late founder of the party.

"I won't talk about any camp; I will talk about my party. Our party is strong even to this day... About 20 MLAs are in touch with us. When they come to Mumbai, you will get to know," Mr Raut told ANI. "It will soon be revealed, under what circumstances and pressure these MLAs left us."

He alleged that the Enforcement Directorate under the central government was misused to create pressure. "He who leaves the party under ED pressure is not a true Balasaheb bhakt. We're true Balasaheb bhakts," he said, referring to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's father.

"Even we have ED pressure but we will continue to stand with Uddhav Thackeray. When the floor test happens everyone will see who's positive and who is negative," Mr Raut said.