Trainer Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Madhya Pradesh Airport, Pilots Safe

A trainer plane belonging to a private flying academy made an emergency landing at Khajuraho airport on Tuesday after its right rear wheel (landing gear) didn't open, an official said.

He said both the pilot and the trainee pilot were safe.

The pilot informed the ATC that one of the rear wheels of the plane was not opening after getting airborne on a training sortie, said Khajuraho Airport Director Santosh Singh.

He said all emergency precautions were taken, including spraying a foam, to prevent the plane from catching fire due to friction.

"The pilot made the emergency landing around 3:40 PM," Mr Singh told PTI.

He said the plane remained airborne for nearly two hours to exhaust maximum fuel and later landed on two wheels in emergency condition.

Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will probe the incident, he added.

The plane belongs to the Indian Flying Academy.

