Trainee Pilot Hit By Spinning Blade After Getting Off Aircraft In Kanpur

A female cadet pilot was critically injured in a serious safety lapse at a Kanpur flying training organisation after she was hit by the spinning propeller moments after getting off a twin-engine trainer aircraft during a night training exercise. The aviation regulator has grounded the aircraft and launched an investigation.

According to the statement issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the incident occurred around 11:15 pm on Friday at Kanpur's Chakeri Airport, where Garg Aviation's twin-engine Tecnam P2006T aircraft, registered as VT-NBV, was engaged in a night instructional training flight.

According to the DGCA, the aircraft had a flight instructor and a woman trainee pilot on board during the sortie. After the aircraft landed, the trainee deboarded while the engines were still running. As she moved away from the aircraft, the rotating propeller struck her on the back, leaving her with grievous injuries.

The trainee was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kanpur, where she remains admitted. The DGCA did not disclose further details about her medical condition.

Following the incident, the DGCA said it has de-rostered the instructor involved from flying training duties until the investigation is completed. It has also ordered that the Tecnam P2006T aircraft involved in the occurrence will not be used for any flying operations pending the outcome of the inquiry.

"The involved instructor has been off rostered from the flying training duties pending investigation," the regulator said, adding that it has directed "no utilisation of the aircraft involved in the occurrence pending investigation."

The DGCA described the incident as a ground collision involving the Garg Aviation aircraft and a trainee pilot. It said investigators are examining the sequence of events that led to the accident, including the circumstances under which the trainee deboarded the aircraft while its engines and propellers were still running.