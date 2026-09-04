Train Services To Mizoram Suspended After Landslide Hits Rail Track In Assam

Heavy rainfall has triggered a landslide along the railway track in Assam's Hailakandi district, disrupting train services to Mizoram's Bairabi.

Following incessant rain on Thursday evening, soil erosion occurred along nearly 50 metres of the railway track between Jamira and Bairabi in the Assam-Mizoram border region.

According to the Northeast Frontier Railway, train movement through the affected section has been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety. Necessary equipment and construction materials have already been sent to the affected site along with the workers.

Railway personnel have started repair work and are working continuously to restore the track at the earliest.

The Silchar-Bairabi passenger train, which operated on Thursday, terminated its journey at Jamira. The train is scheduled to begin its return journey from Jamira today. Alternative road transportation has also been arranged for passengers travelling towards Bairabi.

The Guwahati-Sairang train terminated at Hailakandi, and its service between Hailakandi and Sairang has been cancelled. Services of the Bairabi-Silchar, Sairang-Kolkata and Silchar-Sairang trains scheduled for today have also been cancelled.

For stranded passengers, the Northeast Frontier Railway has arranged drinking water and light refreshments at Jamira, Bairabi and Sairang stations. Special assistance centres have also been opened at Guwahati, Lumding, Naharlagun, Badarpur and Sairang stations to provide passengers with information about train services, ticket-related assistance and other necessary support.

The Northeast Frontier Railway is closely monitoring the situation. Repair work on the damaged railway track in the Jamira-Bairabi section of Hailakandi district is being carried out on a war footing. The Railway Department is working to restore train services as soon as possible. Further updates will be issued based on the progress of the repair work.

Passengers can contact the Badarpur helpline at 03843-268424, 269548, 269546, 269547, and Lumding at 03674-263858, 265958, 263831.