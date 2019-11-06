Train Services In Kashmir To Resume From November 11, Say Officials

Train service from Baramulla to Banihal in south Kashmir was suspended after the centre's move.

Railway services in Jammu and Kashmir will resume from November 11, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday, over three months after it was suspended in view of the centre's decision to scrap its special status.

Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan has directed railway authorities to conduct track inspection within three days, followed by a trial run on November 10 and resumption of services from November 11, the spokesperson said.

Train service from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Banihal in south Kashmir was suspended on August 5, the day centre announced scrapping of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir

Mr Khan passed the directions during a meeting with railway officials, the spokesperson said, adding district administration and senior police officers concerned also attended the meeting which was convened to discuss restoration of rail services in the Valley.

He said the divisional commissioner held a threadbare discussion with the officials and reviewed measures for restoring the train service.

While asking the officials to make all arrangements for resuming train services, the divisional commissioner passed various instructions after the discussion, the spokesperson said.

