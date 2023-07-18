Traffic Back On Key Delhi Road As Floodwater Recedes, Few Curbs Remain

Both carriageways of Delhi's Outer Ring Road have been opened to light vehicles and buses (File)

Traffic movement resumed on Delhi's Ring Road as the floodwater receded but some restrictions are still in place, an advisory issued on Monday said.

The movement resumed on both sides of the Ring Road between the Wazirabad flyover via Majnu ka Tila and the Kashmiri Gate ISBT for medium and light vehicles, it said.

Medium and light vehicles have been allowed to run from ISBT Kashmiri Gate via the Salimgarh bypass up to the IP flyover.

In view of waterlogging just before the IP flyover, commuters have been advised to take the left towards Vikas Marg and further take the loop or U-turn to go towards Sarai Kale Khan, the advisory said.

Both carriageways of the Outer Ring Road from Mukarba to Wazirabad have been opened for light vehicles and buses, it said.

The Ring Road carriageway from Sarai Kale Khan to the IP flyover via the Geeta Colony underpass towards the ISBT is now open for medium and light vehicles via Hanuman Setu, the advisory added.

It said the Ring Road from Rajghat to Shanti Van - Monkey Bridge - Yamuna Bazar is still closed, as is the old iron bridge from Pushta to Shamshan Ghat is closed. The Kashmiri Gate ISBT is also closed, the advisory said.

With slippery road conditions, MGM Road from Raj Ghat to Shanti Van and from Shanti Van to Y point is closed to traffic, it said.

There are no restrictions on vehicles carrying essential commodities or services and relief materials, the advisory added.

Amid a receding trend, the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi rose to 206.01 metres at 11 pm on Monday.

The water level of Yamuna, which breached the previous record of 207.49 metres last week and crossed 208 metres on July 12, is still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

