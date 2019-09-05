Trade, Defence, 5G Tech In Focus As PM Modi, Shinzo Abe Meet In Russia

PM Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Russia's Vladivostok today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and the two leaders pledged to deepen the robust bilateral ties between the two nations in a number of areas, including in economic and defence sectors. The two leaders met in Russia.

PM Modi, who arrived in Russia on a two-day visit, is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit to the Russian far east region.

The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Shinzo Abe in Vladivostok comes after they met at the G-20 Summit in Osaka in Japan and on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Biarritz in France.

"Continuous engagement for concrete bilateral ties. Prime Ministers Shinzo Abe and Narendra Modi meet in Vladivostok," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Continuous engagement for concrete bilateral ties.



Prime Ministers @AbeShinzo and @narendramodi meet in Vladivostok. This meeting comes after leaders interacted at the G-20 Summit in Osaka and @G7 in Biarritz.



A wide range of subjects are being discussed in today's meeting. pic.twitter.com/Omus2TuANt - PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 5, 2019

"A global partnership reinforced by robust bilateral ties. PM Narendra Modi met with PM Shinzo Abe on the margins of 5th EEF in Vladivostok. Discussed deepening multi-faceted ties in economic, defense and security, start-up and 5G areas and exchanged views on regional situation," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

A global partnership reinforced by robust bilateral ties



PM @narendramodi met with PM @AbeShinzo on the margins of 5th EEF in #Vladivostok. Discussed deepening multi-faceted ties in economic, defense & security, start-up & 5G areas and exchanged views on regional situation. pic.twitter.com/dKGdyHbGl9 - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 5, 2019

Following his meeting with Shinzo Abe, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir bin Mohamad and President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga.

Strengthening ties with an important ASEAN partner



PM @narendramodi met with Malaysian PM @chedetofficial on the margins of #EEF2019 in #Vladivostok. Discussions focused on the multiple layers of India - Malaysian bilateral relationship. pic.twitter.com/E1Y8RgLkFd - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 5, 2019

PM Modi arrived in Russia on Wednesday to participate in the 20th India-Russia annual summit and the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). On his arrival, PM Modi received a guard of honour at the Vladivostok International Airport.

The forum focuses on development of business and investment opportunities in the Russian far east region, and presents enormous potential for developing close and mutually beneficial cooperation between India and Russia in the region.



