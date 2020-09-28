Tractor Set On Fire At India Gate In Delhi To Protest Farm Bills

A tractor was set on fire near India Gate in Delhi this morning during protests against the contentious farm laws, which have triggered protests across the country. The police have removed the tractor and the fire has been put out by the fire department.

15 to 20 persons had gathered at the central Delhi location sometime between 7:15 AM and 7:30 AM and set the old tractor on fire.

According to the police, the protesters had raised pro-Congress slogans.

The police are trying to identify those involved.

Protests by farmers against the three farm laws continued on Sunday, with farmers in Punjab sitting on the Amritsar-Delhi railway track. Farmers, under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, have been staging a sit-in on the rail track in Punjab since last Wednesday.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the centre's farm reforms would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big companies.