Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Farmers Protest Against State Farm Bills, Security Tightened

Karnataka Bandh: Farmers in Karnataka have called for a statewide bandh today. (File)

Farmers groups in Karnataka have called for a statewide bandh today to protest five controversial agriculture-related legislations - three passed by parliament last week (and signed into law by President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday) and two passed by the state Assembly on Saturday.

The two passed by the Assembly are amendments to existing laws that make it easier to buy agricultural land in the state. The Congress, the principal opposition in Karnataka, said the amendments reflected the BJP government's aim of keeping farmers as "slaves".

The farm bills (now laws) passed by parliament will make it easier, the centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have repeatedly claimed, for farmers to sell produce at markets and prices of their choice. Its critics, however, fear the loss of a minimum price support system and that the entry of corporates and private players will put small and marginal farmers at risks.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will hold a sit-in today against the three contentious farm laws, which have triggered protests across the country. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday signed on the three bills - nearly a week after unprecedented drama in parliament - despite requests by several opposition leaders to send them back for discussion.

Here are the live updates on farmers' protest:

Sep 28, 2020 10:22 (IST) Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, and other organisations protest in front of Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall in Bengaluru. Farmers' organisations have called statewide bandh today, against Farm Bills (now laws), land reform ordinances, amendments to APMC and labour laws.

Sep 28, 2020 10:20 (IST) Tamil Nadu: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin takes part in a protest against Farm Bills (now laws) in Keezhambi village of Kanchipuram.

Sep 28, 2020 10:08 (IST) Karnataka: Passengers arrive at Majestic Bus Station, Bengaluru despite a statewide bandh called by farmers' organisations.



Sep 28, 2020 09:34 (IST) Karnataka: Protesters sit on a road in Hubli, in a bid to stop a bus amid statewide bandh today.



Sep 28, 2020 09:29 (IST) Karnataka: Farmers' organisations offer flowers to shopkeepers in Hubli, requesting them to support today's statewide bandh.



Sep 28, 2020 09:26 (IST) WATCH: Punjab Youth Congress workers stage a protest against the farm laws near India Gate in Delhi.

Sep 28, 2020 09:17 (IST) Police deployed in Kalaburagi in the wake of a statewide bandh called by farmers' organisations.

Sep 28, 2020 09:16 (IST) All India Kisan Sabha and other farmer organisations protest in front of Hemavathi statue in Hassan and hold bike rally.

Karnataka: All India Kisan Sabha & other orgs protest in front of Hemavathi statue in Hassan & hold bike rally, in protest against #FarmBills (now laws).



Sep 28, 2020 09:06 (IST) Tractor Set On Fire At India Gate In Delhi To Protest Farm Bills



A tractor was set on fire near India Gate in Delhi this morning during protests against the contentious farm laws, which have triggered protests across the country. The police have removed the tractor and the fire has been put out by the fire department.



Sep 28, 2020 09:00 (IST) AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala asked Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to repeal the amendments to the APMC Act. Dear B.S.Yediyurappa ji,



Instead of banning the Farmer's #Karnataka Bandh, 'ban' & 'banish' the anti farmer-labourer mindset.



Withdraw the law & apologise for the blatant sell out by BJP on Land Reforms Bill.



Repeal the draconian amendments to APMC Act



Sep 28, 2020 08:58 (IST) Passengers arrive at KSRTC bus station in Mangaluru, despite a statewide bandh called by farmers' organisations.



Sep 28, 2020 08:45 (IST) Karnataka: Normal traffic movement seen in Shivamogga this morning, in the wake of a statewide bandh called by farmers' organisations.



Sep 28, 2020 08:44 (IST) Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will hold a sit-in today against the three contentious farm laws, which have triggered protests across the country. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday signed on the three bills - nearly a week after unprecedented drama in parliament - despite requests by several opposition leaders to send them back for discussion.