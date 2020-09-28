Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Farmers Protest Against State Farm Bills, Security Tightened

Farmers groups in Karnataka have called for a statewide bandh today to protest five controversial agriculture-related legislations - three passed by parliament last week (and signed into law by President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday) and two passed by the state Assembly on Saturday.
The two passed by the Assembly are amendments to existing laws that make it easier to buy agricultural land in the state. The Congress, the principal opposition in Karnataka, said the amendments reflected the BJP government's aim of keeping farmers as "slaves".
The farm bills (now laws) passed by parliament will make it easier, the centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have repeatedly claimed, for farmers to sell produce at markets and prices of their choice. Its critics, however, fear the loss of a minimum price support system and that the entry of corporates and private players will put small and marginal farmers at risks.
On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will hold a sit-in today against the three contentious farm laws, which have triggered protests across the country. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday signed on the three bills - nearly a week after unprecedented drama in parliament - despite requests by several opposition leaders to send them back for discussion.
Here are the live updates on farmers' protest:
Tamil Nadu: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin takes part in a protest against #FarmBills (now laws) in Keezhambi village of Kanchipuram. pic.twitter.com/dsJhOnfTrR- ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020
Karnataka: Passengers arrive at Majestic Bus Station, Bengaluru despite a statewide bandh called by farmers' organisations.- ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020
The bandh has been called in protest against #FarmBills, land reform ordinances, amendments to Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) & labour laws. pic.twitter.com/jE7h3veQgW
Karnataka: Protesters sit on a road in Hubli, in a bid to stop a bus amid statewide bandh today.- ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020
Farmers' organisations have called a statewide bandh today, against #FarmBills (now laws), land reform ordinances, amendments to Agricultural Produce Market Committee & labour laws. pic.twitter.com/N0agwuwDog
Karnataka: Farmers' organisations offer flowers to shopkeepers in Hubli, requesting them to support today's statewide bandh. Visuals from Chennamma Circle.- ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020
Farmers' orgs called a statewide bandh today against #FarmBills, land reform ordinances, amendments to APMC & labour laws. pic.twitter.com/u8pgCvsLVU
#WATCH: Punjab Youth Congress workers stage a protest against the farm laws near India Gate in Delhi. A tractor was also set ablaze. pic.twitter.com/iA5z6WLGXR- ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020
Karnataka: Police force deployed in Kalaburagi in the wake of a statewide bandh called by farmers' organisations today, in protest against #FarmBills, land reform ordinances, amendments to Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) and labour laws. pic.twitter.com/WiXyEl1Wcc- ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020
Karnataka: All India Kisan Sabha & other orgs protest in front of Hemavathi statue in Hassan & hold bike rally, in protest against #FarmBills (now laws).- ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020
Farmers' orgs have called statewide bandh today against Farm Bills, land reform ordinances, amendments to APMC & labour laws pic.twitter.com/Wd4BlpAt4M
Dear B.S.Yediyurappa ji,- Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 28, 2020
Instead of banning the Farmer's #Karnataka Bandh, 'ban' & 'banish' the anti farmer-labourer mindset.
Withdraw the law & apologise for the blatant sell out by BJP on Land Reforms Bill.
Repeal the draconian amendments to APMC Act
This is ur litmus test!
Karnataka: Passengers arrive at KSRTC bus station in Mangaluru, despite a statewide bandh called by farmers' organisations.- ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020
The bandh has been called in protest against #FarmBills, land reform ordinances, amendments to Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) & labour laws. pic.twitter.com/tOU3wq2aaN
Karnataka: Normal traffic movement seen in Shivamogga this morning, in the wake of a statewide bandh called by farmers' organisations.- ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020
Bandh called in protest against #FarmBills, land reform ordinances, amendments to Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) and labour laws. pic.twitter.com/GgcfOQMvSm
