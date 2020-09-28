Tractor Burning Shows Public Anger: Amarinder Singh On India Gate Protest

Amarinder Singh today made a rare public appearance amid pandemic.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder, who held a sit-in today against the three controversial farm laws, attacked the central government as he asked: "Why is the MSP (minimum support price for the farmers' produce) not a part of the bills?"

Speaking to NDTV, he said the burning of a tractor in Delhi this morning "shows the anger of the people". "It shows what people are feeling... their anger. Farmers don't know who is going to buy (their produce from them."

Earlier, while holding a protest at the ancestral village of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh, he had backed the protester as he spoke to the reporters. "If it's my tractor and I want to burn it... what is their problem?" he said.

Punjab has become the epicentre of the protests against the three laws linked to agriculture sector amid widespread protests. Amarinder Singh is the first chief minster in the country who has participated in an agitation to express his discontent against the centre.

Today, as he made a rare public appearance amid the pandemic, he told reporters: "ISI (Pakistan's intelligence agency) is always looks for potential recruits. My government has been in power for three years; around 150 terrorists have been arrested and 700 weapons have been seized. Punjab had been quiet for some time... now they (central government) did this (passed the farm laws). If you snatch food from somebody, won't they be angry? They become a target for ISI."

"What they (the central government has done) is anti-national," Captain Amarinder Singh said. The Punjab Chief Minister held a sit-in at Khatkar Kalan.

On Sunday, he said his government will see if Punjab can amend state laws to protect farmers from any fallout of the three controversial laws. "We are already consulting with legal and agricultural experts, and all those impacted by the central government's calamitous legislations, to decide on the future course of action," Amarinder Singh said in a statement.

Today, amid attacks from political opponents, he told NDTV: ""Agriculture is a state subject. They have taken my GST already. I am not here to break the law. My legal team is just looking at the options."

Three bills - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill - were signed by the President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday into laws.

While critics say farmers will lose bargaining powers with the entry of private players into the agricultural sector and they won't get a minimum support price for their produce, the government has said the new laws will help small and marginal farmers.