President Signs Farm Bills Passed Amid Unprecedented Drama In Parliament

The bills has raised concerns among farmers, who have dubbed them "anti-farmer". (Representational)

President Ram Nath Kovind has signed all three farm bills that are at the centre of a huge political storm. Last week, two of the bills were passed in Rajya Sabha amid opposition uproar. The opposition had requested the President not to sign the bills, which would have sent them back to parliament for reconsideration.

The bills, which will replace the ordinances issued by the government in June, has raised concerns among farmers, who have dubbed them "anti-farmer".

Earlier this week, huge framers' protests were held over the bills, especially in Punjab and Haryana, states that are dubbed the grain bowl of the country.

The opposition has alleged that the bills were pushed through in Rajya Sabha last week in violation of the rules.

Television footage of the Rajya proceedings on September indicate that what happened in the floor of Rajya Sabha was at variance with the version of the government and Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh who was presiding over the proceedings.