My 3 Generations Never Paid Farm Electricity Bills: Shiv Sena MP

Prataprao Jadhav represents Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency

Union minister and Shiv Sena leader Prataprao Jadhav on Saturday claimed his three generations, including himself, never paid farm electricity bills.

"I am a farmer. We haven't paid bills for the last three generations. My grandfather's (water) pumps are still there. "Neither my grandfather and my father, nor I paid the farm electricity bills," said the Minister of State for Ayush and Health and Family Welfare.

He was speaking at an event on a farm electricity bills waiver scheme, one of the flagship initiatives launched by the Eknath Shinde government.

Mr Jadhav, who represents Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency, said if the distribution panel (DP) burnt, he would give Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 to the engineer concerned to install a new one.

The Chief Minister Baliraja Free Electricity Scheme 2024 provides free electricity to farmers who use agricultural pumps with a capacity of up to 7.5 horsepower.

