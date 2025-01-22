"Track Curvature Affected Visibility": Official On Mahrashtra Train Tragedy

A track curvature prima facie affected visibility for Karnataka Express which mowed down at least 12 passengers in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday, Railway officials said.

The passengers of Lucknow-CSMT Pushpak Express got down on tracks amid a fire rumour when the incident occurred, officials said, adding that 15 persons were injured.

Railway Officials said drivers of both trains followed the protocol and tried their best to avoid the accident.

A senior Central Railway official said the driver of the Lucknow-CSMT Pushpak Express had turned on the flasher light as per the rule when the train stopped between Maheji and Pardhade stations near Pachora, more than 400 km from Mumbai.

He said the driver of Karnataka Express applied brakes after seeing the flasher light signal of Pushpak Express.

"However, the visibility of the train (Karnataka Express) and its braking distance was affected by the track curvature," he added citing preliminary information.

According to railway officials, trains run at more than 100 kmph in this section which falls under the trunk route of the railway.

