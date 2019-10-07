Tourists To Be Allowed In Jammu And Kashmir From Thursday

The central government had ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5

More than two months after tourists in Jammu and Kashmir were asked to leave the state, as the centre prepared to revoke its special status and divide it into two union territories, the administration will lift the restrictions on Thursday.

"Governor Shri Satya Pal Malik held a Situation cum Security Review Meeting today with the Advisors and the Chief Secretary. The Governor directed that the Home Department's advisory asking tourists to leave the valley be lifted immediately. This will be done w.e.f. 10.10.2019," the Jammu and Kashmir administration's information department tweeted.

The central government had ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 and split it into two union territories, saying the move would help ensure that people of the state get the same constitutional benefits as the rest of the country and spur development.

To prevent any backlash, the centre also imposed massive security restrictions and took measures that included arresting politicians, evacuating tourists, posting extra troops and blocking phone and internet lines.

Some of those curbs have been slowly relaxed, but mobile and internet communications in the Kashmir valley are largely still blocked.

