Top Court Slams Rajasthan For Failing To Control Jojari River's Pollution

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Rajasthan authorities for their failure to control pollution in the Jojari River, saying the suffering that has been caused to two million people was "unbelievable".

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a suo motu case concerning contamination of the Jojari River water.

"The harsh reality that is going on at the spot is alarming," the bench said, adding, "The suffering which has been caused to the people is unbelievable." It observed that the common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) were bypassed and effluent was directly discharged into the river.

"That is what is happening. Why should we exonerate the municipal bodies," the bench asked the counsel appearing for the authorities.

"What has happened is under the nose and with the connivance of all the officers concerned," Justice Mehta said.

The state's counsel said he has filed a status report in the matter.

The bench said the report virtually vindicates what was observed in the order passed in the matter.

It said there was a failure on the part of the state in controlling the pollution due to which two million people were suffering.

The state's counsel said it has been decided that the municipal councils of Pali and Balotra, the Jodhpur Nagar Nigam and the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Ltd (RIICO) will not pursue their appeals in respect of "positive directions" issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The NGT in February 2022 passed the order in a matter relating to pollution caused in three rivers -- Luni, Bandi and Jojari.

The appeals filed by RIICO and these civic bodies were also listed for hearing before the top court.

The state's counsel said after the top court took suo motu cognisance of the matter, he advised the state authorities that they should not proceed with the appeals challenging the NGT order.

He, however, said the top court should keep the matter pending with respect to the remarks made by the NGT against the authorities, and also the cost imposed.

The state's counsel said the top court may see the progress made in the matter.

The bench took the state's status report on record and said it would pass an order in the matter on November 21.

While hearing the matter on November 7, the top court asked the state to apprise it whether the RIICO and the three civic bodies want to continue with their respective appeals against the NGT's February 2022 order.

The state's counsel had said the NGT order directed the RIICO to pay environmental compensation of Rs 2 crore.

The top court said last month that pending appeals against the NGT order in the matter relating to pollution in the Jojari River should be heard together with the suo motu case over contamination of the river water.

The bench passed the order in the suo motu case titled "In Re: 2 million lives at risk, contamination in Jojari River, Rajasthan".

On September 16, the top court took suo motu cognisance of discharge of industrial waste, primarily from textile and other factories, into the river, and said it was affecting hundreds of villages.

Due to this, the bench said, the drinking water was not safe for humans as well as animals, and this was affecting their health and other ecosystems there.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)