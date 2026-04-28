Top Court Rebukes Plea Citing Kamakhya Temple Practices In Sabarimala Review

The Supreme Court on a Tuesday clarified that the nine-judge constitutional bench is not adjudicating upon individual temple practices like animal sacrifice or Occultism when a petitioner objected to "tantric practices" in Assam's famous 'Ma Kamakhya Temple'.

One of the Advocates appearing on the side of those seeking review of Sabarimala judgement told the court that occult practices and animal sacrifice in the Kamakhya temple violates fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution.

Advocate submitted that this is a temple which functions without any denomination.

"It has a cleft rock in the shape of a vagina, and it is worshiped...opposed to Lord Ayyapa temple,

Menstruation is Celebrated here during the Ambubachi Mela. Here 25 lakhs people visit during that time...during those days only women priest are allowed in the temple and large scale tantrism is practiced...if done for good purpose it has good effect but tantrism if done to indoctrinate one's mind it needs to be stopped atleast at a public place," She submitted.

The advocate went on to elaborate on the Panchkaram practice of Tantrism. She claimed that there are both women and men tantric involved there and several practices of Tantrism is against human life and violates Article 21.

She went on to argue that during the three-day Ambubachi mela when goddess is believed to be menstruating why women pilgrims are not allowed?

At this point CJI Surya Kant questioned which side are you arguing for you must decide. Are you against the review of Sabarimala verdict or for it?

The advocate persisted she is for to review of the judgement that allowed entry of menstruating age women to Sabarimala temple. She further went on to argue that she is against three practices of Kamakhya temple which includes occult practice and animal sacrifice.

The CJI then asked who runs the temple? Are you representing the Trust?

At this point, the top court was informed that the Kamakhya temple is run by traditional priest and there is no Trust. It was also informed about an impending legal dispute concerning the management of the temple.

"Article 25(2)(b) is the controlling guidance to article 26. I am approaching as a pilgrim. Those 3 days, the population which goes is much more than the size of hills and every 10 minutes there is some animals which cries," the advocate submitted.

When advocate persisted with her arguments against animal sacrifice at the Kamakhya temple, CJI Surya Kant rebuked the lawyer for bringing in individual practices of temples into the constitutional questions.

"We are not going on the dispute, we are on Articles 25 and 26" CJI again told the lawyer. However, when she pressed her arguments further against animal sacrifice at temple terming them against the prevention of animal cruelty law in country.

At this point, the top court slammed her and told her to stop.

"We very well understand your arguments...you are coming to individual practice of a temple in the name of Article 26...we are not hearing that...please stop with this animal sacrifice!" An irked CJI Surya Kant told the women advocate arguing the matter.

The Supreme Court nine-judge bench today resumed hearing submissions by intervenors around key issues regarding religious freedom (Articles 25/26), judicial review of faith-based customs, and the 2018 Sabarimala verdict.