Top Court Judge Steps Down From Hearing Plea Of Malegaon Blast Accused

Shrikant Purohit was granted bail by the Supreme Court on August 12, 2017.

A Supreme Court Judge on Monday recused from hearing a plea by Malegaon bomb blast case accused Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit for a judicial probe into his alleged abduction and torture by investigating agencies.

As the matter was called, a bench comprising Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit directed for the listing of the matter before another bench as Justice Lalit recused himself.

Blaming the then UPA government for his implication in an alleged terror plot and eight-year-long incarceration for "personal political gains", the petitioner contended that as a consequence a "source network developed meticulously by him and other officers of the Indian Army was demolished".

He is the main accused in the Malegaon blast, which killed six persons in Nashik district on September 29, 2008.

Purohit's plea to seek a judicial probe into his alleged abduction and torture is based on revelation by former Home Ministry Joint Secretary R.V.S. Mani, in which he is said to have indicated that Purohit was "framed by some factions in the previous government for political reasons, including introducing a face of terror under the guise of ''saffron terror''."