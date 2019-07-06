Top Congress Leaders Meet On Leadership Crisis, Rahul Gandhi Absent

Rahul Gandhi had resigned after Congress's crushing defeat in national elections (File)

Top Congress leaders are meeting to discuss a leadership crisis triggered by party chief Rahul Gandhi's resignation over the national election defeat, which has forced the party to consider other options. Sources had last week indicated that the Congress may choose between Sushilkumar Shinde and Mallikarjun Kharge as new party president.

Senior leaders like Anand Sharma, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Deepender Hooda and Jyotiraditya Scindia have arrived for the meet in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi is not attending the meeting this evening as he told his party that he wanted no role in the process of choosing a new leader. His mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are not part of the meeting as well.

It will be the third time that someone outside the Nehru-Gandhi family will lead the Congress after PV Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesri.

Rahul Gandhi, who took over as party chief from his mother Sonia Gandhi in 2017, had quit on May 25, days after the Congress ended up with just 52 of 543 Lok Sabha seats, pulverized once again by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP. He made it official in his open letter earlier this week, after which the designation of "President" also vanished from his Twitter bio.

In the letter, Rahul Gandhi said he had quit as Congress president and had left it to his party to find a successor soon, taking responsibility for a second straight national election defeat. "Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress president," he said in the letter he tweeted hours after declaring that he was no longer the party president.

The Congress chief's defeat in his traditional constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, which reduced the party to just one in the 80-seat state, also cut deep. Rahul Gandhi made it to parliament only because of his win in the second constituency he contested this time, Kerala's Wayanad. Priyanka Gandhi had campaigned in Amethi while her brother focused on rallies in other parts of the country.

As the Congress stares at the task of choosing a new leader, several leaders have urged Rahul Gandhi to reconsider his decision, insisting that he would always be their chief.

Today's meeting takes place while the party's Karnataka coalition government seems to be hurtling towards a collapse with several resignations today.

Karnataka was one of the states where the Congress suffered a humiliating wipeout in the national election despite being in power. The Congress could manage only one of Karnataka's 28 seats.

Congress's infighting in Karnataka and other states it rules, like Punjab and Rajasthan, are symptomatic of an organization that has lost its way and is need of urgent fixes.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability