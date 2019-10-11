Top Army Commanders To Meet Next Week On Emerging Security Challenges

The conference starts on October 14 with the address of Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Top Army commanders will meet next week to discuss emerging security and administrative challenges and chart a course for the force, an Army spokesperson said on Friday. The latest edition of the Army Commanders' Conference will be held in New Delhi from October 14 to 19.

The Army Commanders' Conference, a top biannual event, is held in April and October every year. The conference facilitates conceptual level deliberations culminating in important policy decisions.

"The apex level leadership of the Indian Army will brainstorm on current emerging security and administrative challenges and chart the future course for the Indian Army. To ensure due diligence, decisions are taken through collegiate system comprising Army commanders and senior officers," the spokesperson said.

The conference starts on October 14 with the address of Army Chief Bipin Rawat, followed by an update by the Army commanders on their respective operational and administrative issues. Discussions on contemporary issues are also scheduled.

Additionally, an equipment display by defence industries showcasing niche technology in fields of artificial intelligence, drone systems, ammunition and unmanned ground vehicles will also be held.

