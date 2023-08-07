To Celebrate Independence Day, Himanta Biswa Sarma's Grand Plans

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that Independence Day celebrations in Assam will begin on August 8 with village-level programmes.

Chief Minister Sarma said freedom fighters and security personnel killed in action will be remembered by installing granite plaques in every village on the first day.

"Our Independence Day celebrations will be quite different from previous years. Various programmes have been organised. From August 9 till 14, every village panchayat will plant 75 saplings to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'," Mr Sarma said.

"The Assam Police will organise a special march on August 13, surrounding the Dighalipukhuri tank in central Guwahati. I appeal to all people to hoist the national flag at their homes," he added.

Chief Minister Sarma further said pots with soil will be brought from August 23 onwards from every village of Assam, and the same will be taken to Delhi to create an 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' memorial and an 'Amrit Vatika', as a lasting tribute and legacy of this commemorative activity.