18-Year-Old Hacked To Death In Pune Bus Over Molestation Complaint

An 18-year-old man was hacked to death in a moving bus in Pune today, allegedly by a person against whom he had filed a police complaint for molesting his sister. The accused was already present when the victim boarded the bus. Much to the horror of the commuters, the accused attacked the man with a sharp weapon. The accused walked off the bus, but was arrested later by the police.



The incident occurred today near Dawadi village in Khed tehsil in the district. The accused had allegedly circulated the photos and personal information of the victim's sister on social media, a senior police officer with the local crime branch said.



"The family of a girl had recently registered a case of molestation against the suspect, who is their relative, for allegedly posting her pictures along with some obscene content on a social networking site," the officer said.



The police said the accused wanted to take revenge for the complaint.



"On Tuesday morning, the deceased boarded the bus at Dawadi bus stand. The suspect was already inside the bus. As the vehicle started moving, the suspect came from behind and started attacking the deceased with a sharp weapon.



"The sudden act left the fellow passengers shocked, who started screaming, which prompted the driver to stop the bus," he said.



The moment the bus came to a halt, the suspect got down and escaped.



With inputs from PTI



