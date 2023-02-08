To Avail PM Kisan Scheme, Farmers Need To Link Bank Account To Aadhaar

The deadline for the e-KYC is February 10. (Representational)

Beneficiary farmers of PM Kisan Scheme will have to get their bank account e-KYC verified by February 10, an official said.

It has been made mandatory for the beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Scheme before February 10, 2023, for e-KYC, linking bank account with Aadhaar and direct benefit transfer to bank account for the next installment transfer, Meghraj Singh Ratnu, the state nodal officer of the scheme said.

He said that instructions have been given by the Government of India in this regard.

In a statement, Mr Ratnu said that by January 2023, 67 per cent e-KYC and 88 per cent bank accounts have been linked to Aadhaar by the beneficiaries of this scheme in the state. In the state, about 24.45 lakh beneficiaries are yet to get e-KYC done and 1.94 lakh beneficiaries are yet to link their bank accounts with Aadhaar.

He said that the beneficiaries who have not yet got e-KYC done and have not linked their bank account with Aadhaar, they must get it done before February 10. India Post Payments Bank has been authorized for the purpose.



