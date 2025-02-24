Advertisement
PM Releases 19th Installment Of Kisan Scheme, Rs 22,000 Crore Transferred To Farmers

The PM also inaugurated several developmental projects in Bihar. Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at an event here.

Read Time: 1 min
PM Releases 19th Installment Of Kisan Scheme, Rs 22,000 Crore Transferred To Farmers
PM remarked that the government was proud of India's 'annadatas' (farmers).
Bhagalpur:

More than Rs 22,000 crore was transferred into the bank accounts of 9.8 crore farmers across the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Several Union ministers, MPs and MLAs and officials of the state as well central ministries were also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the PM remarked that the government was proud of India's 'annadatas' (farmers) and was committed to improving their lives.

Responding to a thread posted by MyGovIndia on X, he said, "We are proud of our annadatas and our commitment to improve their lives."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

