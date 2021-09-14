Trinamool Nominates Sushmita Dev To Rajya Sabha

Sushmita Dev switched over to the Mamata Banerjee-led camp last month.

The Trinamool Congress has nominated Sushmita Dev, who recently joined the party after quitting the Congress, to the upper house of Parliament.

"We are extremely pleased to nominate @SushmitaDevAITC to the Upper House of the Parliament. @MamataOfficial's vision to empower women and ensure their maximum participation in politics shall help our society to achieve much more!" the party tweeted.

I am overwhelmed. I Thank my leader @MamataOfficial from the bottom of my heart.



Her conviction to see more women in parliament is exemplary. To give someone from North East is path breaking.



I will do my very best. ???????? https://t.co/tuTSYwrjnm — Sushmita Dev সুস্মিতা দেব (@SushmitaDevAITC) September 14, 2021

Ms Dev, who was one of the national spokespersons of the Congress and its women's wing chief, switched over to the Mamata Banerjee-led camp last month.

She has been assigned the job of looking after the party's functioning in Assam and Tripura.

