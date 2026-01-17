Team Uddhav Candidate Wins From Thane Ward Where Eknath Shinde Lives

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena has emerged as the single-largest party in the Thane Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra; however, he has lost a key seat in Ward 13 to the rival Thackeray camp.

In Ward 13A, where Shinde's house is located, voters have elected a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, replacing a former mayor from Shinde's party.

Shahji Khuspe of the Uddhav camp defeated Ashok Vaiti by over 600 votes in one of the four sub-wards. While Khuspe bagged 12,860 votes, Vaiti managed to get just 12,193, winning the Sena (UBT) its lone seat in Thane.

The remaining three seats in the ward -- 13B, 13C and 13D -- went to Shinde's party. Sena's Nirmala Kanse, Varsha Shelar, and Anil Bhor were the winning candidates from these sub-wards respectively.

Thane corporation elects a total of 165 corporators from across 41 wards, with each ward being represented by multiple corporators.

In Thursday's elections, the Shiv Sena led by Shinde won 75 seats while ally BJP won 28. The NCP (SP) bagged 12 seats, followed by NCP at nine.