Tirupati's Lord Venkateswara Temple Gets Rs 9.2 Crore Donation

Devotee makes offering of ₹9.2 crore to Lord Venkateswara Temple (Representational)

A 76-year-old devotee from Chennai, who died recently, made a donation of Rs 9.2 crore to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara near Tirupati.

On behalf of the woman, Parvatham, her sister handed over documents of immovable property valued at Rs 6 crore along with a demand draft for Rs 3.2 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy at the hill temple this morning, the temple official told PTI.

They requested the TTD to utilise the cash offering of Rs 3.2 for the construction of Children Super Specialty Hospital being built by the board that governs the shrine, he added.