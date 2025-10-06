"Time To Apologise, Accept Mistake": Kamal Haasan Visits Karur Stampede Site

It is "time to apologise, time to accept mistake", underlined Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Monday as he visited the site of stampede at a TVK rally, fronted by Vijay, in Karur to meet the families of the victims.

Forty one people were killed and over 50 were injured in the September 27 stampede - one of the worst political event tragedies across India in recent times - at the rally addressed by Vijay, the chief of fledgling Tamila Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

"I've come to express condolences to the victims of Karur tragedy. Don't see this tragedy as numbers. Look at them as mothers, sisters and elderly. The investigation is underway. The matter is sub-judice, it not right to comment on it now," said Haasan, a Rajya Sabha MP.

"I'm a Centrist and a citizen of Tamil Nadu. Let's not take sides in this issue. If we are to take sides, let's take the people's side," he added.

The actor-turned-politician said Chief Minister MK Stalin "displayed exemplary leadership" qualities and that "we should thank him for that".

"Any government will take responsibility. But the matter is now sub judice," he said.

Speaking to reporters, Haasan said the stampede was shirking of responsibility and added, "do not keep blaming somebody else."

While Vijay, who's maiden statewide tour ended in disaster in its third week, is yet to visit the bereaved families.

Two TVK functionaries - including district secretary Mathiyazhagan - have been arrested, while senior leaders Bussy Anand (General Secretary) and Nirmal Kumar (Deputy General Secretary) remain on the run after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court denied them anticipatory bail.

The three, along with unnamed others, have been booked on serious charges including attempt to murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and endangering public safety.

Following a High Court directive, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Inspector General of Police Asra Garg has been constituted to probe the incident. The court also came down strongly on actor Vijay for leaving the venue after the tragedy and ordered a temporary suspension of public meetings and rallies along state and national highways until the government frames a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The State government, too, has constituted a single-member inquiry commission headed by retired judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan. Chief Minister M K Stalin has assured that a model guideline for political rallies and public gatherings will soon be framed based on findings and recommendations by the commission.

Amid mounting criticism, Vijay has alleged a conspiracy by the ruling DMK, a claim strongly denied by both the DMK and the State Police, who instead accuse the TVK chief of violating safety norms and conditions and using the event to project political strength.

While the State government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured, Vijay has announced a relief of Rs 20 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, from his party fund.