'Time To Act': Devendra Fadnavis To state Government Over COVID-19 Spike

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led government over the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the state, saying Maharashtra has become the epicentre of the infection.

"This government is not bothered about the COVID-19 situation in the state. The way in which cases are increasing here, it has become the epicentre," Devendra Fadnavis said while speaking at a press conference.

"I don't understand what has this government done to control it? It is time to act and not give lectures," he added.

India reported 47,262 new COVID-19 cases, 23,907 recoveries and 275 deaths in the last 24 hours, out of which 28,699 cases were registered from Maharashtra.

The ministry of home affairs has issued a set of guidelines for the effective control of Covid-19. In the guidelines, which will be effective from April 1, the MHA has asked states and union territories to enforce the ''test-track-treat'' protocol and laid down containment measures.

The ministry has also said governments should take all necessary measures to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour in workplaces and in public, especially in crowded places.

The country started its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. From April 1, the government has decided to vaccinate all people above 45 years of age.