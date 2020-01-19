Tihar Jail Seeks Services Of UP Executioner For Nirbhaya Convicts: Official

The four death-row convicts will now be executed on February 1 at 6 am, a Delhi court had said

Delhi's Tihar Jail has requested the services of hangman Pawan for the execution of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder convicts, who are slated to hang on February 1, Uttar Pradesh's Director-General of Prison Anand Kumar said.

His services have been sought for January 31 and February 1, Mr Kumar said.

Pawan, a hangman from Meerut, had earlier said that he was ready to hang the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case.

"It will really give a great sigh of relief to me, to Nirbhaya's parents and to everyone else in the country when these convicts are hanged. These kinds of people should be hanged," he said.

A Delhi court had last week issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in a Nirbhaya rape case who will now be executed on February 1 at 6 am.

Four convicts - Vinay, Akshay, Pawan, and Mukesh - were convicted and sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in Delhi on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012.