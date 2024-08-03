Tied Up Dogs Were Being Thrown Off A Bridge In Madhya Pradesh, Rescued

Men rescuing the tied up dogs.

Its feet and mouth tied up, stuffed in gunny sacks, scores of dogs were being taken away on an e-rickshaw to be thrown into a river in a Madhya Pradesh city, showed a disturbing video.

The incident, which took place on Friday night, was reported from Satna, some 500 km east of capital Bhopal.

A group of men intervened and managed to free more than a dozen dogs.

The video shows the tied up dogs in gunny sacks and the men untangling the ropes and setting them free.

A case has been registered against accused Nandu Basor and his accomplice Pradeep Basor, residents of Bajraha Tola in the City Kotwali area. They accused are on the run.

Police are questioning their family members and conducting raids at the homes of relatives in an effort to locate them.

According to City Superintendent of Police, Mahendra Singh Chauhan, the accused were identified through the video, which is in wide circulation.