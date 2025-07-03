CCTV Video Shows Pune Woman Slamming Her Pet Cat On Ground, Sparks Outrage

A shocking incident captured on CCTV showed a woman in Pune brutally abusing her pet cat, sparking widespread outrage. The disturbing footage, shared on Instagram by Nitesh Khare of the Society for Animal Safety, depicts the woman repeatedly slamming the cat to the ground before callously tossing it into the air. The graphic video has triggered a strong reaction online, with many condemning the woman's cruel actions.

In the video, the woman is seen in a corridor, picking up the cat that was trying to enter her room. Enraged, she brutally slams the cat to the floor multiple times before tossing it high into the air. The terrified animal quickly scurries away, but the woman follows it. She then re-enters the frame, cat in hand, slapping it before flinging it in another direction.

The woman is a student from Chhattisgarh residing in Pune with her partner. Mr Khare mentioned that despite identifying the woman, her name was not publicly disclosed to ensure her safety.

"A pet cat was brutally beaten and thrown in a corridor by a student from Chhattisgarh residing in Pune with her partner. Thanks to swift action and police intervention, we got them detained and made them realise their mistake. The cat is now safe and will soon move to a loving foster home. NC has been filed," the video was captioned on Instagram.

"Remember: Your pets deserve the same love, care, and respect as any family member. If we ever find animals being mistreated, we will ensure strict legal action is taken," the caption added.

The Instagram video quickly racked up comments, with viewers expressing shock and outrage over the woman's brutal actions. One user said, "Look at her! What's wrong with her? She's mentally unstable! Who in their right mind removes their frustration like this on an animal.. sick!"

Another commented, "You made them realise their mistakes. Great. However, this was not just another ordinary mistake. It was a punishable offence. Isn't it?"

"This is so so wrong, such people should be questioned publicly.. and they should be shame in public," a third said.

A fourth added, 'Never hide the identity of animal or child abusers. Never. They deserve to be exposed."