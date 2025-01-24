Tie-Ups With Japan Colleges, Firms In Focus As Himanta Sarma Wraps Up Tour

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday urged Japan's leading universities to explore academic collaboration with the state's varsities, particularly through joint degree courses and student exchange programmes in research and skilling.

Mr Sarma, who was winding up his three-day visit to Japan, also held discussions with ministers and top officials of leading companies of the Asian country to seek investments and woo them with the northeastern state's investor-friendly policies and customised incentives for 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit' next month.

The business meet is scheduled to be held on February 25 and 26.

"Feeling Proud. As I conclude my visit to Japan and head back home, I can't help but appreciate the excellent foundation in bilateral ties which Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji has laid with our strategic partner countries since 2014," he said on X.

"Coming from Assam, the respect and warmth we received from Government and business leaders here reflect the pivotal role of North Eastern States in furthering India's diplomatic prowess. Until Next Time, Japan," he added.

Feeling Proud 🇮🇳



As I conclude my visit to Japan and head back home, I can't help but appreciate the excellent foundation in bilateral ties which Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji has laid with our strategic partner countries since 2014.



Coming from Assam, the… pic.twitter.com/fMz00sWvwZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 24, 2025

On his meeting with Japan's leading universities, Mr Sarma said: "We also spoke about providing more educational opportunities to the vast community of students from Assam and the rest of the country, as well as creating more pathways for students in Assam to access Japan's university network."

In a statement, the state government said Mr Sarma met Japan's Parliamentary vice-minister Akiko Ikuina and exchanged views on a wide range of issues concerning Assam and Japan. The two leaders also held discussions on cooperation in the fields of skilled workforce and prevailing opportunities in Japan for Assam's youngsters.

The statement said that Ms Ikuina conveyed to the Chief Minister about her country's intention of offering India, especially Assam's young and skilled workforce, job opportunities in Japan.

Mr Sarma referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a robust friendship between India and Japan, and said friendly bilateral ties are the cornerstones for making the lives of people living in both the countries better.

The Chief Minister also met Terutoshi Hamano and his team from Toyota Motor Corp and discussed establishment of a potential automobile ancillary unit in Assam. Mr Sarma requested Mr Hamano to expand its present skilling programme footprints to more institutions across the state.

Mr Sarma also held a meeting with the executive vice-president of Tokyo Electron (TEL), one of Japan's biggest chipmaker companies. He met with the CEO of Mizuho Securities India as he discussed extending credit linkages to Assam-based companies facilitating investments from Japanese firms.

The Chief Minister also met vice-president of Yokogawa Electric Yoshiaki Asakura and discussed business opportunities in Assam.