3 People Killed In UP Over 'Old Rivalry': Cops

Three people were allegedly killed in what appears to be a fallout of an old rivalry in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said on Tuesday evening. Three people have been taken into custody, and efforts are being made to nab the culprits.

Prayagraj Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Bhanu Bhaskar told ANI that the "brutal murder" of three people was reported on April 8 at 7 am.

"Several reasons are being cited behind this, including old rivalry... Local police and several other forces reached the spot and immediately started an investigation. 3 people have been taken into custody and other teams are working to nab all the culprits and collect evidence..," ADG Bhaskar said.

More details are awaited

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)