Three Men Allegedly Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old In Tripura, 1 Arrested: Police

The police said one accused was arrested today and was being interrogated. (Representational)

Three men allegedly kidnapped and raped a 15-year-old girl, following which they dumped her in a bloodied condition on the outskirts of a town in Tripura, the police said today.

According to the police, the girl, who is in class 9, was kidnapped on Friday while she was returning home from her school in Sonamura town in Sepahijala district.

The suspects drove to a remote area where they raped the girl and then dumped her near a graveyard at Thakurmura on the outskirts of Sonamura town later at night.

Locals found the girl in a critical condition and admitted her to the Sonamura Sub-Divisional Hospital. She was then referred to the Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital.

A police official said that one of the accused was arrested today and was being interrogated on the whereabouts of the other accused.

The girl's father, a labourer, has registered a complaint with the police and demanded severe punishment for the culprits.

Leaders of various women organisations and statutory bodies met the girl and her family members and assured steps to get the offenders punished.