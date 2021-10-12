Three Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K's Shopian

The encounter started at Tulran, Imamsahab area of Shopian on Monday. (Representational)

At least three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - The Resistance Front (TRF) - have been killed during an encounter in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The police informed that incriminating arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

"#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 03 terrorists of LeT (TRF) killed. Identification being ascertained. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

#ShopianEncounterUpdate: Out of 03 killed #terrorists, one terrorist has been identified as Mukhtar Shah of #Ganderbal, who shifted to #Shopian after killing one street hawker Virendra Paswan of Bihar: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolicehttps://t.co/0vgygLxLpr — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 11, 2021

The encounter started at Tulran, Imamsahab area of Shopian on Monday.

One of three Lashkar-e-Taiba- The Resistance Force terrorists killed in the encounter in Shopian is from Ganderbal district, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

"One terrorist has been identified as Mukhtar Shah of Ganderbal. He had shifted to Shopian after killing one street hawker Virendra Paswan of Bihar," Mr Kumar said.