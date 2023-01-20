Three Killed After Truck Hits Car On Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Say Police

A speeding truck suddenly stopped and their car rammed into it. (Representational)

Three men were killed and two injured after a car they were travelling in was hit by a truck on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the five friends were returning from Rewari, they said.

While Jatin, a resident of Janaula village, died during treatment on Wednesday night, his friends Kuldeep and Harsh succumbed on Friday morning, police said.

Two others -- Ravi and Sachin -- are undergoing treatment and stated to be stable, they said.

According to a complaint filed by Ravi, when they reached close to Shahid Amar Singh public school near Bilaspur around 8 pm a speeding truck suddenly stopped and their car rammed into it, police said.

The truck driver managed to escape, the victim said in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered against the unknown driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station, they said.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused, SHO (Bilaspur) inspector Rahul Dev said.

